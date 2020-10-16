Tanzania: Kagera Will Be Trade Hub in Lake Zone-Chadema

CHAMA cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) candidate in Bukoba Urban, Chifu Adonis Kalumuna, has promised to enhance economic development in the area, including creating more job opportunities to the youth.

Addressing a campaign meeting at Kibeta Ward, in Bukoba Municipal Council, Mr Kalumuna said the Chadema-led government will do everything to see into it that the business community in the country gain from their economic activities.

"We shall turn Kagera Region into a trade hub for the entire Lake Zone and neighbouring countries-Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). "Our position is that residents in resource rich areas should benefit first, because they are the ones who suffer from environmental impacts during implementation of the projects," he said.

He identified education as among key sectors he intends to strengthen if elected a Member of Parliament (MP)) on October 28th General Election and he listed others as improving infrastructure roads and provision of safe, reliable water services.

He further said that it was saddening to see Kagera Region not having public-owned university in the area, adding: "Regrettably, two branches -namely Cardinal Rugambwa Memorial College (CARUMCO) and Josiah Kibira Memorial College (JoCUCO) were closed down due to unknown reasons."

CARUMCO is owned by the Catholic Church while JOCUCO is Lutheran- owned and was offering diplomas and certificates level.

Mr Kalumuna, who is outgoing Mayor and former Kahororo Ward Councilor said about 500m/- had been set aside to construct a bridge linking Nshambya and Hamugembe Wards.

"For quite a long time, residents in the two wards had been facing problems as a result of frequent floods from the Kanoni River. Construction of the bridge will be a lasting solution," he said.

Mr Kalumuna in a related development said the number of residents issued with land title deeds in the Municipality increased from 550 during 2015 to 5000 (2020), while a big water project valued at 7bn/- was recently completed with financial support from the World Bank (WB) for the area during his tenure.

"The project will serve residents in Nshambya, Buhembe and Kahororo Wards and surrounding hamlets including Ihungo and Migera," he further said.

However, Mr Kalumuna noted that the World Bank had also agreed to support another project by constructing a modern bus stand at Kyakailabwa, in Nyanga Ward estimated at about 7bn/-.