Tanzania: Aafp Candidate Predicts CCM Massive Poll Win

15 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

CHANCES of ruling party, CCM winning the forthcoming General Election are high as a result of weaknesses in the opposition parties' fielding aspirants, who are egocentric, African Alliance for Farmers Party (AAFP) presidential candidate for Zanzibar Mr Said Soud Said has declared.

"Chances for the opposition to win are very minimal. We are so divided and most of my colleagues in the opposition have put their personal interest ahead of everything... instead of being patriotic," Mr Said added, while in Chakechake Pemba, where he is on a campaign trail.

He said because of 'political greed and selfishness, some of the opposition parties are engaged in conflicts from within, while others defect from a party to another solely to grip to power, adding: "I am very confident that our weakness will benefit the ruling party as people still have trust in CCM."

A veteran opposition politician Soud is running against 16 other candidates for Isles presidential post.

Others in the race include CCM's candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi and his main challenger ACTWazalendo's Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad.

Zanzibaris will elect a new president, MPs, House of Representatives and local councillors on October 28th this year.

Speaking in Mkoani, South Pemba, Mr Soud asked 'wananchi' to vote for him, MPs and House of Representatives from his party, and promised to form a government that will guarantee education and medical care to all people regardless of their political differences.

"Vote for me, MPs, House of Representatives and local councillors from my party so that I have a working team that will deliver to Zanzibaris during my regime," Mr Soud said, while urging his colleagues in the opposition to avoid uttering statements that are likely to trigger violenc.

However, he warned that asking electorates not accept defeat or not to turn-out in big number to vote on election date is tantamount to instigating violence and unnecessarily looking for a clash with security forces, adding: "Zanzibar Electoral Commission-ZEC has clearly issued guidelines on how to vote on the voting day."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.