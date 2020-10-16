Ghana: Hearts to Retain 3 Top Midfielders

Hearts of Oak's quest to return to their 'rightful place' in the Ghana Premier League, has forced them into contract extension talks with three of their top midfielders.

In a bid to end 10 seasons of Ghana Premier League (GPL) trophy drought, the Phobians are reported have made moves to secure the futures of midfielders Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botwe and Benjamin Afutu Kotey.

With barely two years left on their current contracts, reports says that Hearts are in an advance talks with the trio as they aim to tie them down to the club.

Emmauel Nettey, who joined the Phobians last season, has become a key part of Coach Edward Nii Odoom's squad - following his impressive display in the GPL.

Same has been said about Benjamin Afutu Kotey, who joined in 2018 as free agent after the expiration of his three-year deal with Karela United.

Frederick Ansah Botwe's sterling performance in the middle of affairs for Hearts during games has forced the club to hand the former Liberty Professionals' man a long-term stay.

Hearts have been busy with preparations for the new Ghana football season by intensifying their training session at their Pobiman base.

Coach Odoom and his players are sure of a fruitful season when the GPL and FA Cup competitions begin next month.

Hearts begin the season with a resilient fixture at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa where they face former league winners Aduana Stars.