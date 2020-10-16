Ghana: Hearts to Retain 3 Top Midfielders

15 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Enoch Ntiamoah

Hearts of Oak's quest to return to their 'rightful place' in the Ghana Premier League, has forced them into contract extension talks with three of their top midfielders.

In a bid to end 10 seasons of Ghana Premier League (GPL) trophy drought, the Phobians are reported have made moves to secure the futures of midfielders Emmanuel Nettey, Frederick Ansah Botwe and Benjamin Afutu Kotey.

With barely two years left on their current contracts, reports says that Hearts are in an advance talks with the trio as they aim to tie them down to the club.

Emmauel Nettey, who joined the Phobians last season, has become a key part of Coach Edward Nii Odoom's squad - following his impressive display in the GPL.

Same has been said about Benjamin Afutu Kotey, who joined in 2018 as free agent after the expiration of his three-year deal with Karela United.

Frederick Ansah Botwe's sterling performance in the middle of affairs for Hearts during games has forced the club to hand the former Liberty Professionals' man a long-term stay.

Hearts have been busy with preparations for the new Ghana football season by intensifying their training session at their Pobiman base.

Coach Odoom and his players are sure of a fruitful season when the GPL and FA Cup competitions begin next month.

Hearts begin the season with a resilient fixture at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa where they face former league winners Aduana Stars.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.