Ghana: Oly, Hearts Old Stars Plan Peace Match ... Call On Tt Bros, MCDAM Group

15 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Old Stars of Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics on Tuesday paid courtesy calls on two companies - TT Brothers and McDan Group of Companies as part of activities lined-up for their inaugural peace match fixed for November 8.

The game, which was initially scheduled for February this year to inaugurate the Old Players Association of Great Olympics, had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the new date and elections two months away, organisers decided to use the occasion to merge the two activities, with the message of peaceful election as its main focus.

The two visits brought together old players from the capital's elite traditional clubs who are championing the call for peaceful elections through the influence of football.

Old stars such as George Alhassan, Nii Moi Maclean, John 'Rubberman' Naawu, Awuley Quaye and Godwin Attram of Olympics fame were involved. Others including Evans Aryeequaye, Tetteh Chandu and Ali Jaara who featured for Hearts, were joined by Thomas Otinkorang, Peter Lamptey and Dan Quaye who starred for both sides, to complete the delegation of Old Stars for both visits.

Receiving the old stars at his Office in Tema, CEO of TT Brothers, Mr Isaac Tetteh, commended the old stars for the project, saying that it was a laudable and significant cause especially with an election in sight.

He offered an initial GH¢20,000 to assist with preparations.

"Football is a tool that can be used to unite people and given that we are in an election season, there is no better time for such an initiative, you can therefore count on my support," he stated.

He was full of praise of the Old Stars for their service to Ghanaian football and the nation describing them as heroes and pillars of Ghanaian football.

At the McDan premises, Dr Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies who welcomed the old stars, pledged an amount of $10,000 dollars for the game as well as providing two sets of jerseys and trophies for the occasion.

He congratulated the stars for their initiative and committed to supporting the project all the way to the end.

Dr McKorley said it was time these national legends were recognised and respected for their service and dedication to Ghana and football.

At both events, former Hearts player - Evans Aryeequaye and Olympics Captain Godwin Attram, took turns to express appreciation to their host for their continuous support of the game and its related activities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.