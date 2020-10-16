Ghana: 250 National Service Personnel Trained to Control Traffic

A total of 250 National Service personnel (NSP) posted to the Urban Traffic Management Unit of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have been trained in traffic management to help control traffic in the major cities of the country.

The three-day training, conducted by the National Insurance Commission (NIC), is under the Urban Traffic Management module developed and being implemented by the MTTD to control and manage traffic within major towns and cities in Ghana.

As part of the training, which will be replicated in all the security agencies across the country, the NSP were educated on basic insurance and the novel Motor Insurance Database (MID), which seeks to help MTTD personnel to check fake insurance stickers.

Speaking at the training programme in Accra yesterday, the Commissioner of Insurance, Mr Justice Yaw Ofori, pledged the continuous support of the NIC to collaborate with the police in order to bring sanity onto the roads.

He said the beneficiaries were part of 1000 personnel to be trained in traffic management and the MID, to help create awareness in insurance in the country.

Mr Ofori indicated that "the programme has the over-arching object of deepening financial literacy, as well as, expanding the financial inclusion net and easing traffic on our roads."

He admonished the participants to take the training seriously as "some of you may, at the end of the service, have the desire to develop a career in insurance, which has abundant opportunities".

The Director of the Ghana Insurance College, Mr Richard Okyere, whose organisation is facilitating the training, disclosed that the college, since 2019, had trained about 4,000 youth as insurance agents.

That, Mr Okyere said, had created employment for many young people.

In a keynote speech read on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, by the Director-General, Private Security Organisations of the Police Service, COP Alphonse Adu-Amankwah, the IGP advised the service personnel to take advantage of the many opportunities that abound in the insurance industry.

He advised the participants to work assiduously as 'this job is not an easy one. You need to be meticulous and very careful about how you go about your duties."

The NIC is the supervisory and regulatory body of all insurance entities in Ghana backed by the Insurance Act 2006 (Act 724) and has for some time now championed the training of all categories of persons as part of the Commission's mandate of making everyone aware of the benefits of insurance.