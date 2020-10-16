Somalia: PM Opens Refurbished Ministry of Agriculture

The prime minister of the federal republic of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble has today officially opened the newly renovated Ministry of Agriculture in Mogadishu.

The headquarters of the Somali Ministry of Agriculture, which was destroyed during the country's civil war, has not been operational for a long time.

The Prime Minister praised the officials and staff of the Ministry for taking part in rebuilding an important government centre.

The prime minister said his government will give special importance to Somali farmers who play a key role in the country's growth and production, as the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture is operational and will return to its role in agricultural development.

The Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble congratulated Somali Farmers across the country and encouraged them to continue developing agricultural production.