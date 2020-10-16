Guinea: CPJ Joins Letter Calling on Government Not to Disrupt Internet Access

Dominic Chavez/World Bank/Flickr
Guineans in the capital city of Conakry (file photo).
15 October 2020
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists today joined 35 other press freedom and human rights organizations in a letter calling on authorities in Guinea to maintain the stability and openness of all digital communication channels before, during, and after the presidential election scheduled for October 18.

The letter emphasized the importance of the internet and other communication tools for journalists to safely report on the election and its outcome. It also noted two disruptions of the internet and social media in Guinea this year, on March 21 and 22, during a constitutional referendum that granted President Alpha Condé the ability to run for a third term.

The letter called on Condé and the Guinean government to ensure the public that the internet will not be disrupted during the election, and to order the country's internet service providers to provide quality, secure, and open internet throughout the coming days, and to transparently remedy any outages or disruptions that may occur.

The letter is available in full here.

Read the original article on CPJ.

More on This
Guinea Accuses Sierra Leone of Bias as Election Nears
Going For Third Terms in Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea Raising Tensions
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.