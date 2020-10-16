Sudan: Daglo Meets East Sudan Native Administration Members

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Mohammed Hadan Daglo , on Thursday, underlined that the Governors of the States will be relieved according to the Peace Agreement, announcing the formation of committees to solve the issue of Eastern Sudan on mutual consent.

Daglo said in press statements following his meeting with NativeAdministrations of East Sudan referred to the regretful incidents that took place in Kassala because of the relieving of the Governor of the State.

He directed the regular forces to impose the state's prestige and protect the citizens, calling on the people of East Sudan to to be patient, resort to wisdom and to reject violence and racism.

" The East Track which was signed and witnessed by wide regional and international presence, approved holding of East Sudan Consultative Conference on mutual consent and without excluding any one" Daglo stressed.

