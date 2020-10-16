Sudan: Daglo Meets East Sudan Native Administration Members

15 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Mohammed Hadan Daglo , on Thursday, underlined that the Governors of the States will be relieved according to the Peace Agreement, announcing the formation of committees to solve the issue of Eastern Sudan on mutual consent.

Daglo said in press statements following his meeting with NativeAdministrations of East Sudan referred to the regretful incidents that took place in Kassala because of the relieving of the Governor of the State.

He directed the regular forces to impose the state's prestige and protect the citizens, calling on the people of East Sudan to to be patient, resort to wisdom and to reject violence and racism.

" The East Track which was signed and witnessed by wide regional and international presence, approved holding of East Sudan Consultative Conference on mutual consent and without excluding any one" Daglo stressed.

Khartoum, Oct.15 (SUNA) - The Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Mohammed Hadan Daglo , on Thursday, underlined that the Governors of the States will be relieved according to the Peace Agreement, announcing the formation of committees to solve the issue of Eastern Sudan on mutual consent.

Daglo said in press statements following his meeting with NativeAdministrations of East Sudan referred to the regretful incidents that took place in Kassala because of the relieving of the Governor of the State.

He directed the regular forces to impose the state's prestige and protect the citizens, calling on the people of East Sudan to to be patient, resort to wisdom and to reject violence and racism.

" The East Track which was signed and witnessed by wide regional and international presence, approved holding of East Sudan Consultative Conference on mutual consent and without excluding any one" Daglo stressed.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.