East Africa: Al-Burhan Meets UN Secretary General Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, met today, in his office in the Republican Palace, the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, Barfi Onanga.

The UN official confirmed the support of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to implement the peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Front, which was signed in Juba on October.3, describing the agreement as an important step towards achieving comprehensive peace and stability in Sudan.

The UN Secretary-General's envoy to the Horn of Africa said that during his meetings with officials in the transitional government, he was briefed on the developments of the peace process and arrangements for implementing the peace agreement, pointing out that during the meeting, he sensed the full understanding of the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council regarding the challenges facing the country.

Barfi expressed his hope that these important steps would lead Sudan towards the path of stability and unity.

The envoy stressed the need for the international community to help and support Sudan under the current circumstances in order to achieve the aspirations of its people, noting that there are efforts to join others in the peace process, "We must all work to help and support Sudan in building peace." He said.

Barfi stressed the keenness and commitment of the United Nations to support the transitional government to implement the Comprehensive Peace Agreement and achieve stability in Sudan, in addition to providing support, especially with regard to economic reform and removing all obstacles that hinder the achievement of the goals and aspirations of the Sudanese people.

He said that this is the message that the UN Secretary-General wants to send to the Sudanese people, which confirms his support for the implementation of the peace agreement.

He affirmed the international organization's support for building a new Sudan so that it would be a model for democratic transformation and stability in the African continent in, general, and in the Horn of Africa, in particular.

Barfi expressed his hope for the government's cooperation with the UN political mission (UNITAMAS), which will begin its work after the withdrawal of (UNAMID) from Sudan, which aims to assist and support Sudan in providing the requirements and needs of the peace building process in cooperation with regional and international partners and international financing institutions.