Africa: Baakhet - Women Entrepreneur Incubator Project to Kick Off in Days

Khartoum — Caretaker Supervisor of the National Secretariat of New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) and African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Abu Bakr Ibrahim Baakhet has reviewed NEPAD projects in Sudan in the field of forests, agriculture and Women Entrepreneur Incubator project.

The latter is implemented by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

Baakhet said in SUNA Forum which hosted the national Secretariat of NEPAD and APRM on Thursday, that the Women Entrepreneur Incubator Project would be activated to resume activities in days after it had been halted for a period of time.

Baakhet affirmed that NEPD's Consultancy Council, National Governing Council and Specialized Committees were formed and that, he said, the focal points were determined for the governmental institutions.