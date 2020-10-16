Cameroon: After Ruling On Petitions - Preparations for Campaigns Get Precision

The Administrative Courts throughout the country finished ruling on pre-electoral petitions on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

After the administrative courts in the country finished ruling on the petitions with regard to the lists of candidates accepted or rejected by the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), another decisive phase in the election of Regional Councillors of December 6, 2020 is gradually getting to the apex. This phase is the printing of campaign and the voting ballot papers by ELECAM.

The Director General of Elections in ELECAM, Erik Essousse had earlier called on political parties whose lists were accepted by the Electoral Board to submit at the institution's headquarters in Yaounde, their colours, acronyms or symbols. In a separate release, he called on leaders of the lists of representatives of traditional rulers whose lists were accepted to submit their colours at the Divisional branches of ELECAM. All these, he said, have to enable ELECAM print campaign and voting ballot papers in preparation for the election.

The ruling on petitions has given the leeway and precision on the political parties and lists of traditional rulers to take part in the election in each constituency. The administrative courts respected the provisions of Section 259 (2,3) of the Electoral Code which state that, "The petitions shall be lodged with the competent administrative court, within no more than five days of the notification of the rejection or acceptance decision. The court shall give a ruling within seven days of lodgement of the petition. Its decision shall be communicated forthwith to the Electoral Board for enforcement." This implies that as from today, the Electoral Board of ELECAM will be receiving the notifications of the ruling on the petitions that will enable it better prepare for the subsequently phases of the electoral process.

Besides ELECAM, other actors in the electoral process such as political parties and traditional rulers are already certain on the constituencies where they will run for the election of Regional Councillors. With the certainty pending subsequent appeals of the decisions of the administrative courts at the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court, they can accelerate preparations, especially for the campaign period.

However, political parties and candidates who are not satisfied with the ruling of the administrative courts have the possibility to appeal the decisions at the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court. This is in respect of Sections 2 (2) of Law No.2006/022 of 29 December 2006 relating to the organisation and functioning of the Administrative Courts. The subsequent appeals would not perturb the ongoing electoral process until a verdict is given.