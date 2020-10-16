Cameroon: After Ruling On Petitions - Preparations for Campaigns Get Precision

15 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Administrative Courts throughout the country finished ruling on pre-electoral petitions on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

After the administrative courts in the country finished ruling on the petitions with regard to the lists of candidates accepted or rejected by the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), another decisive phase in the election of Regional Councillors of December 6, 2020 is gradually getting to the apex. This phase is the printing of campaign and the voting ballot papers by ELECAM.

The Director General of Elections in ELECAM, Erik Essousse had earlier called on political parties whose lists were accepted by the Electoral Board to submit at the institution's headquarters in Yaounde, their colours, acronyms or symbols. In a separate release, he called on leaders of the lists of representatives of traditional rulers whose lists were accepted to submit their colours at the Divisional branches of ELECAM. All these, he said, have to enable ELECAM print campaign and voting ballot papers in preparation for the election.

The ruling on petitions has given the leeway and precision on the political parties and lists of traditional rulers to take part in the election in each constituency. The administrative courts respected the provisions of Section 259 (2,3) of the Electoral Code which state that, "The petitions shall be lodged with the competent administrative court, within no more than five days of the notification of the rejection or acceptance decision. The court shall give a ruling within seven days of lodgement of the petition. Its decision shall be communicated forthwith to the Electoral Board for enforcement." This implies that as from today, the Electoral Board of ELECAM will be receiving the notifications of the ruling on the petitions that will enable it better prepare for the subsequently phases of the electoral process.

Besides ELECAM, other actors in the electoral process such as political parties and traditional rulers are already certain on the constituencies where they will run for the election of Regional Councillors. With the certainty pending subsequent appeals of the decisions of the administrative courts at the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court, they can accelerate preparations, especially for the campaign period.

However, political parties and candidates who are not satisfied with the ruling of the administrative courts have the possibility to appeal the decisions at the Administrative Bench of the Supreme Court. This is in respect of Sections 2 (2) of Law No.2006/022 of 29 December 2006 relating to the organisation and functioning of the Administrative Courts. The subsequent appeals would not perturb the ongoing electoral process until a verdict is given.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.