Cameroon: MINESEC Elaborates On New Educational Paradigm

The Minister has made it clear that the shifts system will apply only to populated schools.

The Minister of Secondary Education, Prof. Nalova Lyonga, has challenged the educational community in the Littoral region to step up the fight against Covid-19 while respecting barrier measures. The Minister was speaking in Douala on Wednesday October 14 in a meeting with educational stakeholders, aimed at sensitizing them on the new study plan.

During the meeting, Prof. Nalova Lyonga appreciated some schools who are operating in strict Covid-19 barrier measures, she said that the Covid-19 pandemic is very much present as such all must put hands on deck to keep Covid-19 away from the school milieu.

She made it clear that parents must come on board and work with school authorities in the fight against Covid-19 and the education of their children.

The 2020/2021 academic year under the theme "Teachers, Students, Parents all together against Covid-19 instituting a new paradigm", Minister Nalova Lyonga explained that with the Covid-19 pandemic the education community have to change strategies to meet up with the challenges reasons why they have put in place a system where by children Come in shifts and distance learning has to be effective.

Mounting the rostrum, the secretary general of MINESEC, Prof. Fabien Nkot explained that as per the shifts system, the first shift will run from 7:30am to 12:30pm while the second shift will run from 1:00pm to 15: pm.

He said this will only apply to populated schools that have more than 50 students per class. He added that the three remaining house will be reserved for distance education which will need the assistance of parents at home.

He disclosed that as far as distance education is concerned, students will be served with lessons through disc drive, USB key, printed format, videos and audios.

He called on parents to allow their children to study while at home and not get them involved in domestic work when it's time to study.

It should be recalled that prior to the meeting the minister paid a visit to some schools in the region to evaluate the barrier measures in place.