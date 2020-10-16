Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 6 New Cases

The Gambia has registered 6 new positive coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,642, according to the 169th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia on the 16 March 2020.

No new COVID-19 related death was recorded while 2 new COVID-19 patients recovered and got discharged.

No new person was taken in to quarantine, with no new persons also discharged from quarantine.

The country currently has zero people in quarantine, 929 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 24 positive cases, bringing the total number of cases to 15,331, with 13,571 recoveries, 316 deaths and 14,134 under treatment.