Gambia: Girls Dominate 2020 GABECE Results As 16 Get Aggregate 6

15 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Bojang

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education on Tuesday released the 2020 GABECE examination results, disclosing that 26 students comprising 10 males and 16 females from different schools across the country got aggregate six (6).

This was disclosed at a press briefing held at the Regional Education Directorate, Kanifing, where officials said 23,039 students sat the exams.

Louis Moses Mendy, permanent secretary, MOBSE, described the results as good, adding that the quarter mark for grade 9 students to proceed to grade 10 is aggregate 42.

Despite the challenges, he said they have more students this year who passed the GABECE exams than before.

However, he pointed out that 140 candidates have been suspected to have been involved in examination malpractice. "We have some schools whose results are withheld by WAEC for one reason or the other and unless they fulfill that examination requirement, their results will not be released. About 13 of those schools have had their results withheld."

Sohna Foon Chorr, director of Planning, Policy Analysis, Research Budgeting, MOBSE, gave the proposition of candidates that have aggregate less than or equal to 42 by region and year. In 2019, she said there was a total of 50.2% of candidates that had aggregate less than or equal to 42 and 52.7% in 2020.

Lamin Fatajo, director Region 1, said nationally, they have realised 24.2% passes gained over 2018 and 13.7% gained over 2019, indicating that there has been an increment in the number of passes.

He noted that there has been an improvement in the percentage passes by subjects except for mathematics which remains a challenge for many Gambian students.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.