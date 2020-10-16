Gambia: EU Launches 2 New Migrant Protection Projects

As part of its cooperation with The Gambia on migration management, the European Union has launched two new regional projects to support the protection of migrants including children, women and the youth along migratory routes.

The first joint steering committee convened in the presence of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women's Affairs, Children, and Social Welfare and senior officials from the Ministries of Health and Interior.

The first project, implemented by the NGO Save the Children as part of a regional four-country intervention with Terre des Hommes, will improve protection along the migratory routes of children and young migrants, particularly exposed to physical and sexual violence, abuse, exploitation, trafficking and other violations of their rights. 4,500 children under 18 and young people up to 25 will have access to reinforced institutional and community quality services responding to their protection needs and will benefit from adapted assistance in Soma and Farafenni. The project also supports capacity building and coordination of community and institutional actors.

The Spanish Red Cross project, implemented by The Gambia Red Cross Society, aims to support and protect the most vulnerable migrants along their migratory route and to provide them with better access to basic services. The project also seeks to strengthen the capacities of institutional and local actors in providing protection services to migrants in need. The project is being implemented in West Coast region, Kanifing Municipality and Upper River region. It focuses on basic needs such as health, temporary accommodation, psychosocial support, legal counselling, access to food and basic hygiene items. Three fixed Humanitarian Service Points are installed in each region, and a mobile team is available to assist migrants intercepted and rescued at sea.

"These two new projects reaffirm the European Union's enduring commitment to migrant protection in all its dimensions, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable including children, women and youth. We are pleased with the engagement of NGOs and civil society actors in The Gambia in addressing the common challenges to protect the most vulnerable migrants. I wish success to our two implementing partners and thank Gambian authorities for their continued cooperation", says the European Union Ambassador to the Republic of The Gambia, H.E. Attila LAJOS.

The two new projects complement the existing EU-IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration, which is being implemented in The Gambia since 2017 to support the sustainable reintegration of returning migrants. All three projects, funded by the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, are implemented in close partnership with the Gambian government and relevant authorities at national and regional levels.