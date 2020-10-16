Gambia: Rohey M. Lowe Elected President of African Capital Cities

The mayoress of Banjul City Council (BCC), Rohey Malick Lowe has been elected as the president of African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum; (ACCSF). She will be serving for the next three years.

The BCC mayoress contested the position against the mayors of Dakar; Senegal, Rabat; Morocco and Lilongwe; Malawi.

The ACCSF Presidium represents the political leadership of the ACCSF.

Apart from being the main promoter of the ACCSF to institutions (such as the African Union) and during conferences, Mayoress Lowe will be in charge of the strategic direction and development of the ACCSF (with the support of the secretariat).

She will also represent symbolically his/her peers, mayors and governors of the African Capital Cities. Confirming the development to The Point, BCC mayoress said: "I hereby announce that I have been elected to the position of President of the African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum (ACCSF) for the next 3 years. I wish to thank all the mayors and governors from the Capital Cities around the continent for their overwhelming support during the process of voting"

"My thanks and appreciation also go to the government and people of The Gambia for encouraging me to contest for the position. Special thanks must go to the vice president, Her Excellency Mayor Soham El Wardini of Dakar, Senegal, and to the second vice president His Excellency Mayor Mohamed Sadiki of Rabat, The Kingdom of Morocco for their support and acknowledgement."

"My gratitude goes to the people of Banjul for their unflinching support and prayers and also to the secretariat of the African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum for the organisation of a hitch-free voting process."

"I also recognise the support from the UCLG Africa's West Africa Regional Director with whom this would not have been possible. I promise to do my utmost best to ensure that I meet up with the expectations of the organisation."

"I pray God grants us all the wisdom to move our organisation from strength to strength. Thank you and May God bless and protect us all. Stay Safe."