Gambia: Corruption Threatens Democracy!

opinion

Corruption without a doubt is a worldwide, disastrous phenomenon.

It is an undeniable fact that corruption anywhere weakens the economy and threatens democracy. It also erodes the trust of the people in position, thereby impeding meaningful development. It's a cankerworm that needs to be uprooted in any group, society or country.

In the recent past, the corrupt acts by some people in key position dominated local news headlines. In our yesterday's edition, we ran a story where the Chief of Nianija was named in alleged bribery scandal. In the same edition, we carried another story where the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources, Dr. Bamba Banja and his boss are accused of involvement in a bribery scandal involving Golden Lead Factory, a Chinese fishing firm based in Gunjur. This news comes to many as a surprise.

It is quite evident that corruption is once again showing it ugly face in the country. The involvements at some extent, senior government officials, have raised eyebrows. This is a cause of concern. Thus, corruption is becoming a major problem.

This appalling menace should be fought in all fronts because it is the enemy of security, development, progress and peace. The battle against this menace therefore should be everyone's responsibility.

At an individual level, we should strive to make it difficult for the corruption to thrive by blowing the whistle on those that steal from taxpayers or abet the malpractice.

Also, state agencies should also ensure that corrupt individuals have nowhere to hide their ill-gotten wealth by seizing assets and freezing bank accounts held both locally and abroad.

More importantly, there is need for an anti-corruption commission in The Gambia to probe and take on some of this corruption related menace. In most African countries there exist anti-corruption commissions that to some extent deter people from such selfish misconduct.

Until then, this dreadful misconduct involving top civil servants will continue to thrive and become an issue to handle. It is high time government wage a war on corruption.

Even though, there are many reasons why corruption is growing, but the low wages of civil servants should not be an excuse for people to involve in corruption. Let's fight it and together we can make headway!