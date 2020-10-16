Gabon/Gambia: Gambia, Gabon Clash to Be Entertained Behind Closed Doors

15 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Senior National team's (Scorpions) Afcon qualifiers game against The Panthers of Gabon next month (November) may be played behind closed doors, according reports.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, most domestic and international league matches are played without spectators with the aim of preventing the spread of the virus.

According to Standard Newspaper, Bakary Jammeh GFF 1st vice president, said that the Scorpions will travel to Libreville on November 12th and return to host the Gabonese at the Independence Stadium on November 16th.

"Nothing is clear about which condition the game will be played so far. I can confirm that the GFF has written to the National Sports Council (NSC), seeking advice on how to go about all football programmes in the country and the NYC has contacted the Ministry of Heath on the matter," he said.

"A meeting has been scheduled between the GFF, NYC and the Ministry of Health for today Thursday. I am not sure what will happen from the meeting," Jammeh added.

The Scorpions will travel to Gabon on November 12th topping their group D of the Afcon qualifiers on 4 points, level with Gabon.

