Mr. Hatem Raslan, Gambia's goodwill ambassador based in Cairo, Egypt, recently donated medical items of 14 packages containing 1000 units of joca, 1000 units of calcitrix and 1000 units of tera to the Ministry of Health. The donated items were received by the Protocol Division of the Foreign Ministry for onward transmission to the Health Ministry.

The donation is part of efforts earmarked for the support of Gambia's Covid -19 response strategy.