Gambia: 'Domestic Violence Should Not Be Negotiated'

15 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
opinion By Ismaila Sonko

Isatou Dea Sawaneh, chairperson of National Women Council has stated that domestic violence against female should not be negotiated at family or the community level.

She made these remarks during their engagement with the health committee at parliament on Tuesday.

She described domestic violence against women in The Gambia as a very serious crime but stated that despite this, whenever it happens in the country, people will try to solve the case at family or community level without taking the matter to authorities concerned in order to find a possible solution to the problem.

According to her, the government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Justice needs to come up with a strong policy to ensure any perpetrator found wanting faces the full force of the law without negotiation.

"We did not have the capacity to do the investigation on rape cases across the country," she said.

Lamin Fatty, Child Protection Alliance's (CPA) country coordinator said The Gambia has good laws but implementing those laws remain a challenge.

"This amendment is the first of its kind in Africa for being the trail blazer for the recognition, observance and the domestication of international obligations and commitments relating to women's rights into domestic law. Since the enactment of the Women's Act 2010, significant strides have been made to enforce the law and to protect women in line with the provisions of the Act," he added.

