Gambia: Yonna Alkalo Hails Barrow for Sami Development

15 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousman Jallow

Sorry Ba Touray, alkalo of Yonna village has thanked President Adama Barrow for the development work he has brought to Sami District, Central River Region north.

According to him, Sami District was one of the most neglected areas with regard to good roads and other developmental.

He added that this affected the lives of people within the district and led to the deaths of many referral patients before reaching Bansang hospital.

Alkalo Touray also said that the lack of development hindered education, agriculture, job opportunities for young people as well as businesses in the area for decades.

Touray said Barrow has within a short period of time brought rapid development to the district.

"For over 50 years Sami was not recognised by former presidents but Adama Barrow has raised the development standard of the district up," he stated.

He also said that the new roads will bring rapid development in all sectors of the area as well as widen opportunities for people in the areas.

"No area will develop without good roads," he went on, adding that the new roads have made movement of people and goods easier and cheaper.

He therefore called on natives of Sami to stand firm and rally behind President Barrow.

According to him, they will not compare any political leader to Barrow in the district, saying: "no one will leave a good fish in your hands expecting another fish in the river without a fishing net," he said.

