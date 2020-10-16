Gambia: Government Spokesperson Says Dr Banja Has Been Sent On Administrative Leave

Ebrima G. Sankareh, Spokesperson of the government of The Gambia, said Thursday the Permanent secretary at the Ministry of Fisheries, Dr. Bamba Banja, has been sent on administrative leave.

The decision to send Banja on administrative leave came on the heels of an alleged bribery scandal involving some Chinese nationals and staff of the Ministry of Fisheries.

Sankareh said Banja is helping the police to separate the chaff from the grain over the alleged bribery scandal.

He added further information would be communicated to the public as investigation proceeds.