Somalia Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone for Emergency Operations Center

15 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a national emergency operation centre to deal with emergencies caused by several types of disasters.

The Emergency Center will be a liaison between all emergency services across the country, collect information on upcoming emergencies, and share them with stakeholders.

"Today I have laid the foundation stone for the New National Emergency Operations Center that will serve to alleviate and coordinate the response to natural and manmade disasters across Somali," tweed Prime minister Roble.

The Prime Minister also said that when he visited some of the hospitals in Mogadishu and saw the lessons learned from the explosion at the Zoobe Intersection and other events in the country, it was necessary to accelerate the construction of the center, which has branches in regional capitals.

Mohamed Hussein Roble thanked the Swedish government and the World Bank for funding the construction of the Center, which will be completed in a short time.

