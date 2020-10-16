Tanzania: Bank of Tanzania Reassures Public of Operations During Polls

15 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has assured the public that banking services at all financial institutions and banks will continue as usual before, during and after the elections slated for October 28, this year.

The BoT protocol and public relations said in a statement to the media that the public should dismiss all information circulating in the social media that there is likelihood that services will be discontinued during the election period.

"BoT as the supervisor of all financial institutions has not issued any directives to that effect all the citizens will receive the service as usual before, during and after the election," read part of the statement.

Further, the bank warns the public, groups with bad intention to deceive the public and causing panic that stern measures will be taken against them.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.