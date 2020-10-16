Tanzania: Bank of Tanzania Reassures Public of Operations During Polls

Dar es Salaam — Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has assured the public that banking services at all financial institutions and banks will continue as usual before, during and after the elections slated for October 28, this year.

The BoT protocol and public relations said in a statement to the media that the public should dismiss all information circulating in the social media that there is likelihood that services will be discontinued during the election period.

"BoT as the supervisor of all financial institutions has not issued any directives to that effect all the citizens will receive the service as usual before, during and after the election," read part of the statement.

Further, the bank warns the public, groups with bad intention to deceive the public and causing panic that stern measures will be taken against them.