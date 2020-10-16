Africa: FM Meets Executive Director of the African Peer Review Mechanism

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omar Gamar Edeen received, Thursday, at his office, the Executive Director of the African Peer Review Mechanism designed to implement the goals of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD).

The NEPAD official expressed the Mechanism's reediness support Sudan through the National Ruling Council to prepare the Annual Report on self-assessment in accordance with axes of good governance related to democratization, economic and social development, and partnership governance.

The meeting discussed the support of the African Mechanism to Sudan to realize the objectives of the democratic transition and good governance via provision of the technical assistances concerning the writing of the annual report, training and scaling up capacity building of national cadres.

Meanwhile, the minister expressed the Foreign Ministry readiness to cooperate with the African Mechanism.