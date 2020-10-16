Sudan: State of Emergency Declared in Kassala

Khartoum — The Government official spokesman ,Fisal Mohammed Salih, announced, Thursday, the return of calm to the city of Kassala after the incidents, in which eight people were killed, including a member of the regular forces.

Fisal outlined that a three-day state of emergency declared, in the State of Kassala, during which the situation is expected to return to normality.

The minister revealed in press statements in the Council of Ministers that the situation escalated after the relieving of the former Governor of the State.

"Some of the supporters of the relieved Governor rejected the decision staged procession and tried to occupy the State Government HQs and block Al-Gash Bridge" He said.

The minister explained that the protesters clashed with joint forces of the police forces, army and the Rapid Support Forces, a matter that led to killing of seven civilians and a member of the regular forces who was shot dead.