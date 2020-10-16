Sudan: Prosecution Starts Investigations Into Kassala Incidents

15 October 2020
The Minister of Culture and Information, the Government Spokesman, Fisal Mohammed Salih has revealed that the Public Prosecution started investigations into the incidents that took place in Kassala, adding that the government carrying out contacts and dialogue to defuse tensions.

The minister outlined that the state was in continuous meetings with different parties including the different component and the Forces of Freedom and Change to defuse tensions in Kassala.

"The government is keen to respect the right of protest and the peaceful gatherings, but, in the same time the government and the different security forces work for securing the strategic utilities, the citizens and their properties" He said.

The minister attributed the occurrence of the clashes to the the repeated racial and tribal incitement, adding that the Minister heard to a report from the head of the General Intelligence Service and Military Intelligence on the incidents.

