Malawi: U.S. Should Extradite Sendeza's Assailant to Be Tried in Malawi, Says Foreign Minister Mkaka

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka has suggested that a 37-year-old Kalekeni Lindeire, a Malawian citizen who is arrested in United States of America for allegedly shooting to death Deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza's 29-year-old daughter Noriah Sendeza, should be extradited and face justice in Malawi.

Noriah was shot in Indiana, USA by Lindeire who was a boyfriend of her sister Mundi, after she called their relationship off.

Mundi sustained injuries in the shooting incident.

The body of Noriah was repatriated back home and was buried at Matapila Village in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Speaking at the burial, Mkaka said it is only in a degrading and inhuman Malawi prison where Lindeire will get appropriate punishment for his crime

"Some could be wondering that I, a minister, am saying this? I am mourning so don't judge my words [namalira samtseka pakamwa]."

State vice-president Saulos Chilima also attended the funeral and consoled Sendeza, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Lilongwe South West.

Chilima said the man who shot the woman "is worse than a witch."