Malawi: U.S. Should Extradite Sendeza's Assailant to Be Tried in Malawi, Says Foreign Minister Mkaka

16 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka has suggested that a 37-year-old Kalekeni Lindeire, a Malawian citizen who is arrested in United States of America for allegedly shooting to death Deputy Minister of Defence Jean Sendeza's 29-year-old daughter Noriah Sendeza, should be extradited and face justice in Malawi.

Noriah was shot in Indiana, USA by Lindeire who was a boyfriend of her sister Mundi, after she called their relationship off.

Mundi sustained injuries in the shooting incident.

The body of Noriah was repatriated back home and was buried at Matapila Village in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Speaking at the burial, Mkaka said it is only in a degrading and inhuman Malawi prison where Lindeire will get appropriate punishment for his crime

"Some could be wondering that I, a minister, am saying this? I am mourning so don't judge my words [namalira samtseka pakamwa]."

State vice-president Saulos Chilima also attended the funeral and consoled Sendeza, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Lilongwe South West.

Chilima said the man who shot the woman "is worse than a witch."

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.