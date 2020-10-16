South Africa: Police Arrest Sixteen Alleged Illegal Miners and Confiscate Mining Equipment Worth R10 Million

15 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The members of Provincial Organised Crime, Airwing and Tactical Response Team (TRT) today, arrested sixteen (16) suspects for illegal mining during an Intelligence led joint operation conducted in the Driekop policing area outside Burgersfort.

The arrest follows a tip off about a group of suspects allegedly mining chrome illegally in this area. Police accurately operationalized the information which led to the arrest of the suspects and confiscation of items worth R10 million.

During the arrest Police confiscated the following items:

* Three excavators.

* One Nissan NP200 bakkie.

* Seven spades.

* Five hammers

The arrested suspects, aged between 19 and 51, will soon appear before the Praktiseer Magistrate's Court.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the Police for tirelessly fighting against illegal mining in our province.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

