Malawi: Chakwera Calls On Malawians to Respect, Cherish Mothers

Malawians on Thursday October 15 celebrated Mother's Day with President Lazarus Chakwera calling on Malawians to respect, cherish and honour the role of mothers play in a society.

The President made the call as the country commemorates Mother's Day October 15 and join the international community in celebrating World Rural Women's Day.

In his special address to the nation, Chakwera pointed out that mothers are pillars of society as build families and nurture children to become productive citizens.

"A mother has a special place in her children's heart which cannot be filled by anyone else. The children also have a special place in their mothers' heart which cannot be filled by anyone else.

"It is therefore important that every year on this occasion we commemorate the role of women in our loves," said Chakwera.

He continued: "It doesn't matter if our mothers are still with us today or they are gone. Whatever the case, their contribution to our lives is permanent and has to be celebrated."

Chakwera said he will ensure that all mothers are respected, saying "giving birth is very important."

He called on all Malawians to respect mothers, cherish and celebrate the love and care they give.

On a personal level, October 15 the day Chakwera's wife became a mother for the first time when their only son - Reverend Nick Chakwera - was born.

Malawi celebrates Mother's Day on October 15. The day was initially set aside by former President Hastings Kamuzu Banda on October 17 and it was later celebrated on the second Monday of October. But former president Bingu wa Mutharika changed it to October 15 to coincide with the International Day of Rural Women, set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2008.