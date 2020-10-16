South Africa: Second Arrested Suspect for R3.2 Million Covid-19 Social Relief Funds Fraud

press release

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members have arrested a second suspect aged 75 in relation to R3.2 million COVID-19 social relief funds in Giyani area on Wednesday, 14 October 2020.

Members of the Hawks received a tip off that the suspect withdrew over R150 000-00 from the account of Mtititi Drop-in Centre company in order to conceal it from the ongoing investigations.

The Director of the company Hlamalani Dorris Mashimbye (47) was arrested by the same team on 9 October 2020 for allegedly claiming COVID-19 social relief funds from the UIF on behalf of her former Extended Public Works Program (EPWP) workers.

Our investigations revealed that the workers contract was terminated before the country was placed on lock down.

Mashimbye has since appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Monday and remanded in custody until 19 October 2020 for formal bail application.

The suspect will appear in the Malamulele Magistrates' Court on Friday, 16 October 2020 to face fraud charges. The investigations are still continuing.