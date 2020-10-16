South Africa: Hawks Arrest Alleged Fraudsters for Property Fraud

15 October 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Wednesday, 14 October 2020 Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime arrested Malcom Govender (45) and Kanabathy Pillay (60) for fraud.

It is alleged that the complaint was introduced to Govender and he was presented with a list of properties. The accused allegedly claimed that the listed properties were in distress and the complainant can purchased them at a lower price.

The complainant paid an amount of up to R1 620 000.00 as a deposit. He later established that the said properties were not in distress and got nothing to do with the accused. The matter was reported to the police and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for intensive investigation.

The two accused briefly appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Court and were released on R5 000.00 bail each. The case was postponed to 9 December 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.