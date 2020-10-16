South Africa: Hawks Arrest Alleged Fraudsters for Property Fraud

press release

On Wednesday, 14 October 2020 Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime arrested Malcom Govender (45) and Kanabathy Pillay (60) for fraud.

It is alleged that the complaint was introduced to Govender and he was presented with a list of properties. The accused allegedly claimed that the listed properties were in distress and the complainant can purchased them at a lower price.

The complainant paid an amount of up to R1 620 000.00 as a deposit. He later established that the said properties were not in distress and got nothing to do with the accused. The matter was reported to the police and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for intensive investigation.

The two accused briefly appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Court and were released on R5 000.00 bail each. The case was postponed to 9 December 2020.