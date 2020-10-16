Malawi: Khuda's Wife Dropped From Malawi Squad

16 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Wife to South Africa-based Malawian controversial forward Khuda Muyaba, Enelecio Mhango, a national women's football team striker, has been dropped from the Malawi squad that will go into training camp from Friday in preparation for Cosafa Championship.

She recently sparked a row on the local football scene following her rants against the Malawi national football technical panel for leaving out her husband from the squad, accusing it of forcing players to pay bribes to be considered for call-ups.

Mhango, who was part of the Scorchers' squad in the Olympics campaign, took her frustrations to her WhatsApp status: "Nkhanza mukupangazi musaiwale nanu muli ndi ana. Zidzawaonekera hehehe agalu inu mxiew! Tomorrow don't claim that he is from Malawi, tizakulodzani apusi inu. Nsanje ngati amadya kwanu. Kapena ndi m'bale wanu? Zautsilu.

"Nde mwatengazo ndi zakhalidwe? Paja mumakonda chinyengo, mumafuna kuhongedwa. Iyaa sangayipereketu ndalama yake. Thukuta lake adye wina? Kupusa basi. Ndipo kwatsala tikutchulani maina muonekera ng'amba akadzidzi inu."

In another status, Mhango went personal, showering insults at Flames coach Meck Mwase.

"Meck Mwase ndiwe galu, chitsiru ndi panel yako yonse simutha mpira and sizampirayi. Ndiye mwatengazo ndizabwino zoti zingapose iyeyo? Mukupanga zachimidzi apusi inu. Mukupangira chidani or what? Mudzafa ngati udzudzu mukupanda kusamala," the status reads.

But National Women's Football Association chairperson Suzgho Ngwira said the player has a given birth hence will not be available at Mpira Village for the training camp.

Ngwira said the striker never participated towards the end of the league and national championship play offs.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.