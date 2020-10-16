Malawi: Khuda's Wife Dropped From Malawi Squad

Wife to South Africa-based Malawian controversial forward Khuda Muyaba, Enelecio Mhango, a national women's football team striker, has been dropped from the Malawi squad that will go into training camp from Friday in preparation for Cosafa Championship.

She recently sparked a row on the local football scene following her rants against the Malawi national football technical panel for leaving out her husband from the squad, accusing it of forcing players to pay bribes to be considered for call-ups.

Mhango, who was part of the Scorchers' squad in the Olympics campaign, took her frustrations to her WhatsApp status: "Nkhanza mukupangazi musaiwale nanu muli ndi ana. Zidzawaonekera hehehe agalu inu mxiew! Tomorrow don't claim that he is from Malawi, tizakulodzani apusi inu. Nsanje ngati amadya kwanu. Kapena ndi m'bale wanu? Zautsilu.

"Nde mwatengazo ndi zakhalidwe? Paja mumakonda chinyengo, mumafuna kuhongedwa. Iyaa sangayipereketu ndalama yake. Thukuta lake adye wina? Kupusa basi. Ndipo kwatsala tikutchulani maina muonekera ng'amba akadzidzi inu."

In another status, Mhango went personal, showering insults at Flames coach Meck Mwase.

"Meck Mwase ndiwe galu, chitsiru ndi panel yako yonse simutha mpira and sizampirayi. Ndiye mwatengazo ndizabwino zoti zingapose iyeyo? Mukupanga zachimidzi apusi inu. Mukupangira chidani or what? Mudzafa ngati udzudzu mukupanda kusamala," the status reads.

But National Women's Football Association chairperson Suzgho Ngwira said the player has a given birth hence will not be available at Mpira Village for the training camp.

Ngwira said the striker never participated towards the end of the league and national championship play offs.

