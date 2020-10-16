Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Prosecutor Resigns Amid Public Pressure

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters.
16 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

ZANU-PF activist and Gweru Prosecutor Namatirai Chipere has resigned from her job following a public outcry on why she was still an active member of a political party while occupying the public job.

Chipere took part and won a position during the Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee elections.

Under current laws of the land, a civil servant is not allowed to actively participate in politics, let alone contest for a political position in any party.

Civil servants are expected to be apolitical.

In June this year, Chiwundura legislator Livingstone Chimina unmasked Chipere as a member of the ruling party, rendering her unsuitable to handle matters involving the opposition.

Chimina, together with some MDC Alliance activists, were being accused of assaulting some Zanu PF supporters.

Following pressure from the public, government Thursday said Chipere has resigned from her position as one of the Gweru prosecutors.

"We received a number of media Inquiries regarding Gweru Prosecutor, Namatirai Chipere whom we understand contested and won Zanu PF DCC Elections.

"Government wishes to advise that in line with constitutional requirements, the Prosecutor resigned from the National Prosecution Authority," the Information Ministry wrote on Twitter.

Zanu PF Midlands Province deputy chairperson Ronald Robson Nyathi told NewZimbabwe.com the party has since directed that anyone who is serving as a civil servant be allowed to contest party positions without being subjected to stringent laid down party regulations.

"There was a waiver that came from our party headquarters saying if one is serving as a civil servant, he or she is allowed to stand for DCC elections. So, there is that communication," Nyathi said.

"I will refer to the chairman for further details."

Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi said he did not have finer details off the top of his head on when Chipere joined and resigned from her position in the National Prosecuting Authority saying he could not remember details of all his over 2000 subordinates.

"I'm told as of now she has resigned. Can you check with the secretariat in the corporate affairs department? They are the ones keeping the records," Hodzi said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

