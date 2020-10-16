Rwanda: Over 1000 High School Teachers Skilled in Tech-Enabled Learning

Over 1,000 teachers from secondary schools across the country have been equipped with blended information communication technology, pedagogical training, mastery of content and English proficiency through a three-month training that was held online.

The training was conducted by African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) through its Teacher Training Programme (TTP) in partnership with Rwanda Education Board among other stakeholders.

The main goal was to coach teachers in a number of skills that they could transfer to the learners and mainly to inspire students into pursuing mathematics and sciences at the post-secondary level.

Speaking at the conclusion of the training on Wednesday October 14, Herine Otieno-Menya, the Director at AIMS TTP -Rwanda, said that it was time to reflect on what the teachers have been able to do within the three months of the training.

"Although there was disruptions, internet issues, among other challenges, this didn't hinder the training and the technology was very helpful. As teachers return to their respective schools, they will have a sense of preparation about some of the things to expect as they spent time hearing and learning from teachers from across the continent through technology and allow them to share best practices and innovations," she noted.

The training also empowered teachers to have confidence and come up with solutions to challenges they face in their daily activities and also being proactive. Some teachers have already created YouTube channels where they will be sharing summarized learning content that can be used by other teachers and learners.

Menya added that the training also helped beneficiaries create linkages with their colleagues from Africa and beyond, which she said created a sense of unity and a common identity that Mathematics and Science teachers must have.

She added that as life gets back to normal, AIMS looks forward to reactivating physical training sessions to ensure they reach out to more teachers in the country.

Honoree Dukuzumuremyi, a Chemistry Teacher at EDS Musanze said the training has shaped him into a skilled teacher and improved in him values like integrity, hard work, patience, and passion.

Pacifique Ndayisaba, a Biology teacher at GS Saint Jerome Janja however highlighted that he has discovered that learning does not require physical classes and hard copies of books only.

He urges that the use of ICT should not be an alternative in teaching and learning but a necessity for teachers and students.

The training was possible due to the availability of technology, internet infrastructure, and teachers' motivation.

The teachers that participated in the training were awarded certificates by International Computer Driving License.