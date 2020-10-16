Liberia: PAL Deeply Concerned About Wave of Violence, Lawlessness

The Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) says, it is deeply concern about the current wave of violence and lawlessness ahead of the December 8 midterm Senatorial elections and National Referendum.

The Publishers Association, which represents the owners and Managing Editors of Newspapers and Online publications operating in Liberia says the growing increased in political violence involving partisans of political parties has the propensity to seriously threaten Liberia's fragile democracy and undermines its collective peace and security as a people and nation.

PAL notes that these negative vices including disrupting and stone throwing at political rallies and gatherings using mainly young people as instrument to perpetuate these violence, are totally unacceptable and dangerous.

The media institution opines that these uncivilized behaviors have kept Liberia far lagging behind in development and should therefore have no space in the current democratic dispensation and as such, political actors must refrain from such scare and dangerous tactics.

At its emergency executive meeting on Monday October 12, 2020, the Publishers opted to remind Liberian political leaders and actors of the fragility of the country's striving democracy and encourage all to canvass in confirmative with the rule of law and avoid undemocratic practices that would revert the country to its ugly past.

The PAL referenced the mysterious deaths of senior personnel of Integrity Institutions as very worrisome, fearful and urge the Liberian Authorities to expeditiously investigate these incidents and bring the culprits to justice, as the entire citizenry is now engulfed with fear and apprehension about the worsening security situation in the country.

The Publishers Association further state that these unsolved alleged murders of key professionals, compounded by the increasing political tension which has characterized the senatorial elections, have the propensity to scare and drive away potential investors in the face of the worsening economic conditions.

PAL notes that while it respects the authority of the Liberian National Police in probing these fearful and grave matters of national security, reports of consistent and persistent harassments and intimidation of journalists who are reporting on these mysterious and alarming deaths, constitutes a clear breach of the right to freedom of expression, guaranteed by numerous international conventions, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Article 19 of the Universal Human Rights Declaration which states, "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media, regardless of frontiers."

PAL admonished the Liberian Government to harness consultations with other major stakeholders aimed at resolving these sticking concerns to reduce the current political tension ahead of the December 8 Elections.