Liberia: VP Taylor Speaks Out

Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor found her voice on Thursday October 15, following rising concerns about her health and return date to the country saying, her recuperation is about 75-percent and would be back soon.

VP Howard-Taylor, was flown out of the country on August 11, 2020, after health authorities here say she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Wednesday October 14, this paper raised question as to whether Vice President Taylor had been forgotten because not much has been heard of her since left the country over two months ago. But appearing on state radio a day after the publication, Mrs. Howard-Taylor said she is recuperating very well and that her hope of returning to the country soon is high.

She was also grateful to Liberians who had kept her in their prayers while she was battling her poor health. However, she expressed concern about the increasing wave on violence in the country while cautioning aspirants in the upcoming Senatorial mid-term election to refrain from violence.

VP Howard Taylor is the Standard Bearer of the former ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP), a member party of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

She also declined to opening support a candidate from her native county of Bong, saying she would take such decision upon her return in consultation with citizens of the county.

"The question of supporting a particular candidate goes to every Liberian today. What is it we want to see? What kind of leaders are we looking for? And when you look at the spectrum from the national level, it's difficult to be definite on who to support but I pray that God will help to direct us in the choices that will be made", Mrs. Taylor said.

The absentee Vice President further frowned on the violation of the code of conduct and alleged voters trucking across the country.

She also spoke on the mysterious deaths of four high profile auditors, expressing concern about the losses explaining that one of such persons who died under mysterious circumstances, Emmanuel B. Nyenswa, Director General of the Internal Audit Agency was her closed relative.

She further that the need for investigation into the deaths of these Liberians especially with the involvement of the United States Government into the ongoing investigation is welcome.