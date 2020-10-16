Liberia: United Methodist Church Young Adults Rescues 37 Through Medical Outreach in Grand Cape Mount

Robertsport- On Saturday October 10, 2020 the young Adults of the E. Jonathan Goodridge (EJGYAF) and the James E. Marshall United Methodist Church' provided free medical services to 37 persons in Robertsport City, Grand Cape Mount County. This activity was phase 2 of the fellowship COVID_19 Outreach to the elderly & underprivileged individuals in the church and community.

This event took place at the Uramus B. Freeman United Methodist School in Robertsport City and was implemented by the Health committee of the fellowship, the medical outreach worth over US$ 1,000.

According to the committee majority of the beneficiaries were diagnosed with Systemic hypertension, malaria, peptic ulcer disease, urinary tract infection etc.

Speaking at the program the President of the EJGYAF Eric Nunoo said the outreach was the fellowship way of identifying with the people of Robertsport City and also reminded them that despite the difficulties during the pandemic, the church remains committed in rescuing the underprivileged specifically those that are ill.

He also used the medium to evangelize and remind them that there is a God who have carry us through the tough period of the pandemic. "We know that these are difficult times and to keep healthy in the pandemic is difficult and these two fellowships pledge its support to a strong and healthy family," Mr. Nunoo said.

He furthers, "Therefore, the Church through its Health committee has decided to make come on this medical outreach. We may not treat everyone, but this is our way of showing that we care and sharing God's love to those who are in need."

Mr. Nunoo called on all the members of the city and the public at large to observe all of the precautionary measures including thorough hand washing with soap and water, covering the mouth and nose with the corner of the elbows when sneezing and the observance of social distancing adding that though there is a reduction in cases, Covid-19 is still in the country.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the beneficiaries Rev. Rev. Roosevelt C. Mense, pastor of the first United Methodist Church, Robertsport City, thanked both fellowships for choosing Robertsport as their first site for their out of Monrovia outreach. He said the people of this city needs more medical outreach because medical facilities are out of medical supplies.

Rev. Mense said the outreach activity has shown to others the purpose of being in a church and having farsighted young people. "He also encourages the young people to not stop reaching out because this is the responsibility and purpose of the church.

It can be recalled phase one of the COVID-19 outreach carried out by the church was the donation of food items to 16 elderly of the church on Friday July 10 & Saturday July 11, 2020. Items donated include a bag of 25kg rice, a gallon of Argo oil, bag of onions & cubes to the elderly.