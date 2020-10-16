Nigeria: Group to Mobilise Funds for Pinnick's CAF Presidency Campaign

Ahead of the 2021 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Elective General Assembly, the Network of Civil Society for Good Governance, a coalition of over 87 Civil Society Organizations has declared support for the President of the Nigerian Football (CAF) Amaju Pinnick to emerge as the next CAF President.

The CAF election will be held on 12 of March in Rabat Morrocco and interested individuals will be allowed to submit their candidature between September 11 and November 12.

At a press conference held on Wednesday in Abuja, the CSO said it had noted the worrying trend of the exclusion of Nigerians from leadership positions in African multilateral organizations hence its decision to canvass support for Pinnick to be the next President of CAF.

"Today a very well qualified Nigerian has an opportunity to become President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), a position never before occupied by a Nigerian despite Nigeria being a footballing giant even at the world stage and being the only country that participates in all FIFA & CAF competitions for all age groups and genders.

"The 87 member organizations of the Network shall be embarking on a fundraising drive to support the campaign of Amaju Pinnick for CAF Presidency, as we shall be doing for other suitably qualified Nigerians for international offices," the statement read in part.

It would be recalled that Pinnick was removed from his role as CAF First Vice-President in 2019 - with South Africa's Danny Jordaan taking his place - although no reason was given by President Ahmad Ahmad.