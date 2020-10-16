Kenya: Mwachiro Says Ex-Players Vital in Governance

15 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential candidate Herbert Mwachiro says he will work with ex-footballers to improve the standards of the game in the country if elected.

Mwachiro is gunning to unseat incumbent Nick Mwendwa in the national elections on Saturday, even though the Sports Registrar has advised that the exercise be rescheduled owing to irregularities in the process.

"In partnership with the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (KEFWA) and the Kenya Former Footballers Association, I will convene a summit of retired football players, referees, coaches and administrators to establish how we can work together to improve the quality of football in Kenya," explained Mwachiro, a former FKF Deputy Chief Executive.

Mwachiro also says he is ready to work with the national and county governments in realising the needs of all stakeholders.

"Working closely with the national government and respective county governments we shall put our heads together to evaluate the unique needs of our regions in terms of technical development.

"In addition, we will ensure that all 48 FKF branches across all the 47 counties of Kenya are in compliance with the State Department of Sports as per the Sports Act.

"This is the first crucial step in ensuring FKF branches and their sub branches become the solid foundation of Kenyan football."

He is also confident of rolling back the years and bringing success to Harambee Stars.

