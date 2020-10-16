Zimbabwe: Ihsan Kit Deal Excites Zc

Zimbabwe Cricket acting managing director, Givemore Makoni, has hailed the kit deal signed with Ihsan International ahead of the Chevrons' limited overs tour to Pakistan.

The sponsorship package, worth US$30 000, will see the Pakistan-based sports goods manufacturer supplying playing, training and travel gear to Zimbabwe's touring players and members of their support staff.

Ihsan International are not new to cricket in Zimbabwe.

They supplied uniforms for the national teams and domestic sides between 2004 and 2007. Apart from the kit deals, Ihsan International have also been sponsoring a few individual Zimbabwe players with cricket equipment.

Makoni was delighted with the new sponsorship package.

"On behalf of ZC, I would like to express our gratitude to Ihsan International for teaming up with us again for the Pakistan tour, as well as for our women's domestic cricket and men's regional select sides," he said.

"Seeing our teams neatly kitted out, in such quality wear, gives us joy and we have no doubt that will also motivate our boys, and girls, to perform to the best of their abilities."

The kits will be used by the Chevrons on their tour of Pakistan where they are expected to play three One Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals between October 30 and November 10.

The 20-member squad intensified preparations this week, under a bio-secure bubble, ahead of departure next Monday.

The new playing shirt was presented to President Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, as well as to several Cabinet ministers, during a ceremony in Harare this week.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Pakistan tour kit deal is above the US$70 000 sponsorship contract that ZC and Ihsan International had already sealed for the supply of kit to four women's provincial teams and two men's regional select sides.

An Ihsan International representative, Kingston Makiwa, unveiled the kit for the women's teams -- Eagles, Mountaineers, Rhinos and Tuskers -- during an event at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, to launch women's inter-provincial one-day and T20 competitions.

Vega Sportswear of India have been supplying the Chevrons with playing kits since 2016. The deal ended last year, paving the way for the return of Ihsan International.

"I am delighted to unveil the US$30 000 kit sponsorship for the Zimbabwe national cricket team," said Ihsan International director, Majid Khan.

"The kit sponsorship is for the 32 members of the Zimbabwe national cricket team for use during the upcoming tour to Pakistan which starts from the 20th of October 2020."