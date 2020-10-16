Zimbabwe: Dembare Return Home, Reconnect With Mbare

Senior Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS will retrace their footsteps back to their birthplace when they return to Mbare this morning on a community outreach programme to support the needy.

The Glamour Boys are expected to distribute food hampers to the vulnerable senior citizens, with the backing of their anchor sponsors, Remington Gold.

Club chief executive, Jonathan Mashingaidze, said the visit to Mbare was an epic reminder of the team's rich roots.

DeMbare were formed in Mbare in 1963 and have maintained Rufaro, in the heart of the suburb, as their home ground over the years.

Mashingaidze said they have identified households which will benefit from the club's goodwill.

"Life has been difficult for everyone because of Covid-19," he said.

"So, we would want to make sure that we reach out, to our fan base, and extend a helping hand to the elderly and needy.

"We have identified some needy households and it's not necessarily going to be Dynamos fans only.

"Football brings us together so we have to be good neighbours with everyone who needs a helping hand.

"Besides, this one is an iconic visit.

"The venue of the event, Mai Musodzi Hall, is also befitting because of the work that Mai Musodzi did for the needy, and vulnerable, of the society.

"As a club, we also wish to make a positive impact in the society that we come from."

Mashingaidze said DeMbare will always remain a big part of Mbare.

"Remember Mbare is where it all began back for Dynamos back in 1963. Dynamos made Mbare the ceremonial home of football," he said.

"So, we are simply retracing the footsteps of our founding fathers, and trying to give back to that same community, in our own small way.

"But, this is an ongoing programme and we are hoping to reach out to many other areas, with the help of our supporters' chapters.

"This is one of the social corporate responsibility activities that we have undertaken as a club, with the backing of our anchor sponsors, Remington Gold."

Mashingaidze said they were hoping to connect with their fan base, who have been deprived of football this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, they have been forced to limit the numbers of the people at the event because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Glamour Boys have selected only 11 players, and a few officials from the club and sponsors, for the tour.

"We would have wanted to have a bigger road show, if it was possible," said Mashingaidze.

"But, because of the Covid-19 restrictions, we are limiting numbers.

"There will only be 11 players at the event.

"Of course, among those players we have selected for that, are those who were born and bred in Mbare and they are going to be part of the activities.

"So, you will see people like Munyaradzi Diya, Kudzanayi Dhemere, Tanaka Chidhobha and Jarison Selemani.

"The programme is going to be brief and we will follow the Covid-19 protocol to the letter and our security will help with ensuring people have face masks and are practicing good hand hygiene."