Zimbabwe: Devolution Funds End Shamva's Water Woes

There has been a vast improvement in the water situation in Shamva after the Chaminuka Rural district Council used part of the money it received under devolution to drill five boreholes in the district.

The district had battling critical water shortages due to the siltation of Mazowe River, which resulted in communities resorting to fetching unsafe water in dams and rivers.

The council has since passed a resolution to buy a drilling rig as it seeks to drill more boreholes in the district. Council chairman Councillor Nevson Zvizhinji said water and sanitation was their top priority.

"Council passed a resolution of purchasing a drilling rig so that we drill boreholes at our own pace and also generate income by hiring out the rig," he said.

District Development Co-ordinator Mr White Nkoma thanked Government for the timely intervention which he said had averted disaster since the communities living around Shamva Goldmine were left stranded after the mine stopped operation while Shamva Primary School was almost closed due to critical water shortages.

"We experienced erratic electricity supplies and the water situation was dire. Taps ran dry but now we have five boreholes that have been drilled using devolution funds that came at the most opportune time," said Mr Nkoma.

Mr Zvizhinji said apart from the water projects they were also looking at completing the construction of some clinics and commended members of the community for coming on board after they explained the devolution agenda and President Mnangagwa's 2030 Vision of transforming the country into an upper middle income economy.

He said members of the community were now assisting in moulding bricks for the construction of Matanda clinic, while the construction of another clinic, Mupfure in ward 2, which started in 2012, was now complete.

"We managed to complete construction of Mupfure clinic using devolution funds and we are planning to officially open it on Friday," said Mr Zvizhinji.

"A piped water scheme is in place at the clinic, we bought beds and painted the buildings using devolution funds. We are also constructing Matanda Clinic in ward 27. The structures are at roof level and the clinic is set to bring relief to the community which travelled for more than 12 kilometres seeking health services.

"We sat down with the community and told them about devolution and President Mnangagwa's vision. They understood and we are working together to make Shamva great."

He also commended authorities at Shamva Goldmine, which recently reopened for coming to their rescue by re-gravelling a number of roads.

Mr Zvizhinji said council had also invested in a refuse compactor, which will improve refuse disposal.

"We abolished the communal bins system because they were being abused. The refuse compactor will improve service delivery," he said.

"Devolution funds have had a lot of impact and elevated the standard of living for people in Shamva. We thank the President for his vision."