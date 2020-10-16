Liberia: Government Commences Training On Result Based Planning, M&E

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, with support UNICEF on Wednesday, began three days of participatory capacity building training in what is termed as "Result Based Planning Monitoring and Evaluation" for M&E officers in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The workshop is being held under the Theme: Strengthening Government Approach for Accountability, Transparency & Result that is aligned with the National Development Plan of Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

It is expected that M&E officers will acquire the skills required to correct and define monitoring and evaluation terminologies-output, input, outcome and when conducting evaluation.

The training seeks to key parameters when conceptualizing an intervention of government projects, highlighting key result based planning framework and it interpretation, as well as being able to demonstrate understandings of the Pro-Poor Agenda for prosperity and Development result framework.

The PAPD interpretation including describing the types of data collection, methodology, the flow of data arrangement or matrix to identify data quality issues along the data flow pathway are also part of topics being taught at the training..

Participants are expected to develop a monitoring and evaluation plans, establishing a baseline and end-lines data for each indicators, developing a Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development and the Sustainable Development Goal(SDG), monitoring frameworks at the County levels, developing a data collection tools and procedures of reporting templates for the implementation of the PAPD and SDG.

They will as well, finalize the preparation of the Voter National Registry plan for 2020.

At the opening session on Wednesday, Assistant Minister for Development Planning, Hon. Benedict Kolubah conveyed greetings on behalf of the Government of Liberia to United Nations Children's Fund for their full support toward capacity building.

" Today we are here to follow up and elaborate on some key issues of National concern". We are also working with County level planners and officials to be able to train and enhance their ability in projects planning, monitoring and Evaluation at the County level " he added.

According to him, at the County-level, there is NGO who works with planners to develop projects to support the implementation of the National Development planning, so the training is key because, government wants to bring Monitoring and Evaluation Officers on path with planning and how to plan for results, not just planning but track the results.

" So this is just the beginning of the process of the National road map for County level information system". Say Minister Kolubah.

The three-day training has brought together thirty (30) Monitoring and Evaluation Officers from Rivercess, Margibi, Grand Bassa and Montserrado County along with Assistant Minister for Development planning, as well as senior staff of Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).