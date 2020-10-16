Zimbabwe: Boost for Women's Cricket As ZC Launches One-Day and T20 Competitions

16 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Local women's cricket has received a major boost after Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) launched two new domestic competitions in Harare on Wednesday.

The 50-over and Twenty20 (T20) competitions will be a strength versus strength domestic competition designed to raise the standard of women's cricket in Zimbabwe and give local players the chance to be considered for national team selection.

The competitions, which are expected to run until the end of the year, will feature four women's teams - Eagles, Rhinos, Mountaineers and Tuskers.

ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani believes the two tournaments will give fresh impetus to his board's efforts to grow and strengthen women's cricket throughout the country.

"Today, we are going a gear higher and we will not stop until our women's team is right among the best in the world," Mukuhlani said.

"Yes, we have been conquering Africa for the past few years, but we have to get the basics right to ensure we continue progressing.

"For us as ZC to develop a larger pool of female cricket players and ensure the future sustainability of the game at the highest level, we need a healthy, functional and competitive domestic system.

"It is therefore my honour to unveil not one but two women's competitions that are designed to ensure exactly that!"

The women's game has been on an upward trajectory in recent years as evidenced by the increase in the number of female players taking up the sport.

ZC has also increased its support towards women's cricket and for the first time in the history of the game in Zimbabwe, the local cricket governing body has committed to giving national contracts to women players and offering allowances to non-contracted women players.

Mukuhlani is hopeful the women's one-day and T20 inter-provincial tournaments will help not only with competitive game time for Zimbabwe's international players who are all involved but will also serve as a platform to unearth and develop young talent.

"I believe our duty as ZC is to ensure that the structures are in place that will help make a positive difference, that will help give future Zimbabwe teams the best possible chance, and that is what we fully intend to do," he said.

Apart from the unveiling of the two trophies, the event also saw a representative of kit maker Ihsan handing over to the ZC chairman the shirts that will be used by the four women's teams in the domestic competitions.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
How Fela Kuti’s Music Has Impacted Activism in Young Nigerians

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.