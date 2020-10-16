Zimbabwe: Zbf President Mpalale Dies

ZIMBABWE Boxing Federation president, Jim Mpalale, has died.

He was 58.

Mpalale died in Kwekwe yesterday after a long illness.

ZBF secretary-general, Arvin Mathe, confirmed the sad developments.

"The Zimbabwe Boxing Federation regrets to announce the passing on of the federation president Jim Mpalale today (yesterday).

"He had been ill for some time.

"He cut his teeth into boxing as an administrator in 2008 when he was headmaster at Imbizo High School in Kwekwe, where he demonstrated his underlying passion for the game through introducing it at the school.

"Owing to his interest, in developing boxing, he was elected as chairman for Midlands province in 2013, the post he held until he was voted ZBF president in 2017. "His term of office was scheduled to end in January 2021 when a new ZBF executive is scheduled to be elected into office.

"As ZBF president, he initiated a number of training programmes to improve the quality of officiating in the sport.

"He will be credited for improving the number of the star referees and judges from the time he came into office till the time of his death."

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Mourners are gathered at his house in Amaveni while burial arrangements are yet to be announced.