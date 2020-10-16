Zimbabwe: Zbf President Mpalale Dies

Pixabay
...
16 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)

ZIMBABWE Boxing Federation president, Jim Mpalale, has died.

He was 58.

Mpalale died in Kwekwe yesterday after a long illness.

ZBF secretary-general, Arvin Mathe, confirmed the sad developments.

"The Zimbabwe Boxing Federation regrets to announce the passing on of the federation president Jim Mpalale today (yesterday).

"He had been ill for some time.

"He cut his teeth into boxing as an administrator in 2008 when he was headmaster at Imbizo High School in Kwekwe, where he demonstrated his underlying passion for the game through introducing it at the school.

"Owing to his interest, in developing boxing, he was elected as chairman for Midlands province in 2013, the post he held until he was voted ZBF president in 2017. "His term of office was scheduled to end in January 2021 when a new ZBF executive is scheduled to be elected into office.

"As ZBF president, he initiated a number of training programmes to improve the quality of officiating in the sport.

"He will be credited for improving the number of the star referees and judges from the time he came into office till the time of his death."

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Mourners are gathered at his house in Amaveni while burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.