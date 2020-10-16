Liberia: "Move Fast"

16 October 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Reuben Sei Waylaun

Representative Fonati Koffa of Grand Kru County is urging Liberia Telecommunications Corporation (LIBTELCO) to move fast in bringing relief and competition to the Liberian people now that it has been granted license to operate as a GSM Company in the country.

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority has granted LIBTELCO license to offer mobile network services.

On Wednesday October 14, 2020, the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) officially announced that it has issued license to LIBTELCO, the government's telecommunications company, to operate like any other mobile network operator in the country.

This means, LIBTELCO which has been focused recently on the distribution of fiber optic internet service to homes, schools and offices, can now join the competition with the two service providers - Orange Liberia and Lonestar Cell MTN by providing mobile voice service and mobile data service.

According to the LTA, Liberians would now have a wider choice in determining the network of their convenience.

The granting of LIBTELCO the license to operate mobile network comes at a time when the two GSM companies and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority has been in a confusion over the implementation of the LTA's surcharges which led to sharp increment of voice and data charges by both GSM Companies.

Addressing reporters Thursday Friday, October 15, 2020 at a local hotel in Monrovia, the Chairman of the House of Representatives' Committee on Judiciary, Representative Fonati Koffa welcomed the news of LIBTELCO's license; saying the decision is in the best interest of the country and its citizens.

Representative Koffa expressed gladness that LIBTELCO has been granted a license, saying Liberians will now have choices to make when it comes to mobile network services.

"I am glad that LIBTELCO has a license and I will like LIBTELCO to move fast. What the two GSM companies did with the surcharges shouldn't been seen as a victory for them. This is not a victory for the GSM companies. All the nonsense they are pouring is to save their faces. They should give what they have taken from the Liberian people. Have the people not been sensible, it would have been different thing. They put the citizens against the government," he said.

