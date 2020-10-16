Nigeria: Kaduna Approves Partial Reopening of Schools

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government has announced partial resumption of primary and secondary schools in the state.

The schools were closed down about six months ago following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

In a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Shehu Muhammad said boarding and day students in Senior Secondary 2 (SSSII) and Junior Secondary 2 (JSII) will resume on Sunday, and Monday, 18 and 19 October 2020, respectively.

The statement added that primary schools will also resume on Monday.

The commissioner said resumption dates for the rest of the classes will be announced in due course.

He directed all school principals to make arrangements to receive boarding students on Sunday, and day students on Monday.

The statement however said higher institutions in the state are expected to open based on the approved time table submitted to the ministry of education by the institutions.

"Higher institutions that are yet to approach the ministry with their plan for reopening are expected to do as soon as possible," the commissioner said.

The statement directed all administrators of public and private schools to comply with all COVID-19 protocols.

"Schools will be on two shifts to enable them comply with COVID-19 guidelines as the first shift will be from 08:00am - 12:00pm while the second shift will be from 01:00pm - 05:00pm.

"The class size should not be more than 20 students per normal class with 1.5metres -2.0m physical distancing, schools must have COVID-19 team which will comprise of the SBMC, PTA, Community representative, students and teachers representatives that will monitor compliance."

Muhammad advised parents to provide their children with facemasks and other sanitary items to help in curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 .

He called on proprietors of private schools to ensure proper arrangements and compliance with all Covid-19 Protocols and communicate their readiness to reopen to the Schools' Quality Assurance Authority.