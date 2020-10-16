Malawi: Prophet Bushiri Returns to Court This Friday

15 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chomi Khumalo

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri returns to Pretoria High Court this Friday hoping to be given a trial after two years of three adjournments due to State failure to present evidence.

Bushiri--together with wife Mary--was arrested in February 2019 by a team of 16 police officers from Hawks and charged with fraud and money laundering pertaining to how he purchased a private jet from a white person in 2015.

The charismatic couple, who head the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) with thousands of members, have been trending on social media with messages of solidarity though the hashtag #IstandWithMajor1.

In its message released on Thursday, ECG Church has called on its members to maintain peace and calm.

"We are still calling for your continued devotion to prayer and fasting. Our prayer is that God moves this mountain to ensure that a fair, impartial and speedy justice is not just done but should also be seen to be done," reads the letter issued by ECG spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo.

Thousands are expected to stand with him at the court in Pretoria, something that has moved the church to advise its members to sure they observe all protocols with regards to COVID-19 regulations.

