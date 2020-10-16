Malawians Question Contractor for Costing Tiny House, Latrine At Whooping K13m From CDF

15 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Social media is awash with questions emanating from a statement by Dunia Building Contractors demanding a payment of over K13 million for tiny house and a pit latrine at Lungwena Police in Lutende, Mangochi.

In a letter dated 19th June 2020, titled 'Claim for Payment-Lungwena Police Staff House', addressed to Mangochi District Council, Dunia Building Contractors communicates that "we have successfully completed construction of a house with a single-hole pit latrine at Lungwena police unit."

The letter adds: "The requested amount is Thirteen Million, Three Hundred and One Thousand, Three Hundred Seventeen Kwacha, Sixty Tambala Only K13 303 317.60 (100%) as per attached Contract Agreement."

Social media, however, is questioning as to how such a tiny house and a tiny pit latrine could cost such a whooping R13 million.

Writing on his Facebook account, Idris Ali Nassah wrote:"I am looking to get more information on how this one tiny block and its pit latrine at Lungwena Police in Lutende, Mangochi, is said to have cost over K13 million of the Constituency Development Fund. I have questions for Dunia Building Contractors, too."

Another social media commentator Thandie Wa Pulimuheya wrote: "After them four year learned folk who prance about and resist being questioned, we have the construction industry. Ukuso kuli mbava zolapitsa.

"This structure apparently cost Mk13 million to build by the contractors. Akuti nyumba ya wa police ndi chimbudzi chokumba.

"I dare this company that they can construct an additional free classroom block in the same area. This madness too needs to go. Thievery by the professions needs to stop. Our jails are full of goat thieves.. but the elephants are wearing suits in town."

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Academic Union Explains Why Strike Was Called Off
Tanzania Counts the Cost of Mount Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief
Multinationals, Foreign Vessels Plunder West Africa's Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.